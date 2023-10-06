Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00. The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 49595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 64.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Enerflex by 2,072.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 583,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Enerflex by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Enerflex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 262,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,111,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $515.38 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

