Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00. The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 49595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,792,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $52,637,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,111,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 651,978 shares in the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $515.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

