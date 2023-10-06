Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

ERII traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $848,012.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,427,577.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,419,449. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Energy Recovery by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Energy Recovery by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

