FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.81. 1,512,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

