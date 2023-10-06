FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,169,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,607,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.