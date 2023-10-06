FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NEM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 7,959,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,201. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

