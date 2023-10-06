FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 58 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

MSI stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.13. The company had a trading volume of 154,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.60 and a 200 day moving average of $284.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

