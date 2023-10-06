FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 936 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,192,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573,023. The company has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

