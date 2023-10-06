Fetch.ai Price Up 3.6% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $183.78 million and $13.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,340,562 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.