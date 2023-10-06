Financial Comparison: SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) vs. Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SenesTech has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SenesTech and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 131.35%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than SenesTech.

This table compares SenesTech and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -813.27% -240.76% -174.21% Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of SenesTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of SenesTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SenesTech and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $1.02 million 0.74 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million 1.57 $16.70 million $0.26 39.92

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SenesTech.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats SenesTech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SenesTech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.