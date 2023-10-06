FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading Up 7.9%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
FinServ Acquisition Stock Up 7.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.
About FinServ Acquisition
FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
