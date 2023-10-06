First Merchants Corp Has $9.11 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,548,477. The company has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

