First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. 1,150,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,990. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

