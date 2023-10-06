First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.50. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,624,484. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.