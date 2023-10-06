Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Fortive stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. Fortive has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

