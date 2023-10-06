Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.85.

BEN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

