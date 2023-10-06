FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Shares Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 22,386 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $418.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,007.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,917.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 501.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $2,190,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

