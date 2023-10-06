Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 237,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,923. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.16 and a current ratio of 12.16.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.38% and a negative net margin of 26,656.52%. Analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

