Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 827 at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 757 ($9.15) to GBX 827 ($10.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.07) to GBX 757 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.30) to GBX 1,900 ($22.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.07) to GBX 757 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.05).

LON FUTR traded up GBX 33.50 ($0.40) on Monday, hitting GBX 882 ($10.66). The stock had a trading volume of 223,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,440. Future has a one year low of GBX 632 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,754 ($21.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 772.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 859.83.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

