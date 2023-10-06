Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 827 at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 757 ($9.15) to GBX 827 ($10.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
FUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.07) to GBX 757 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.30) to GBX 1,900 ($22.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 668 ($8.07) to GBX 757 ($9.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.05).
Read Our Latest Analysis on Future
Future Stock Performance
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Trading Halts Explained
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- How to Invest in Energy
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.