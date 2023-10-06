Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,867,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,057,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.90. 54,477,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,573,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.