General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.