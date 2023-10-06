General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,405,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.