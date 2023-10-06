Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Genfit S.A. (EPA:GNFT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €2.92 ($3.07) and last traded at €2.95 ($3.10). 251,133 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.01 ($3.17).

Genfit Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €3.34 and its 200 day moving average is €3.60.

About Genfit

(Get Free Report)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.