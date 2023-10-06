Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.49% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 436,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 78,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 546,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,291. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

