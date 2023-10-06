Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 162,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,611,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 1,019,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,813. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

