Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

LOPE traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.96. 90,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,502. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

