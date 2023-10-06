Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $188.08 and last traded at $188.23. 42,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 58,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.37 and its 200 day moving average is $279.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $359.27 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

