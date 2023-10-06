Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 1.5 %

Grupo Supervielle stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,154. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

