Guggenheim Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $19.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PARA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.84. 4,588,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,588,210. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

