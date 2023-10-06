H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,416. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

Insider Activity

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,053. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,553 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

View Our Latest Report on FUL

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.