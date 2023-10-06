Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,067. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,913 shares of company stock worth $6,947,523 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ossiam grew its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

