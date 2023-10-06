HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 86,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

