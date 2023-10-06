HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 306.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 1.0 %

OCUL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 453,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,078. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summer Road LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 344,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 83,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.