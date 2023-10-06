Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.8 %

HELE stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 292.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 139.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.