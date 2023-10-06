High Note Wealth LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC owned 1.45% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:NUMG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.98. 55,711 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

