High Note Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.80. 131,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.