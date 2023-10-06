Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,895. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

