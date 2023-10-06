Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.34. 50,510,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,546,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.60. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

