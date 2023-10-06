Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,989 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after buying an additional 1,584,294 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,056,000 after buying an additional 135,481 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,172. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

