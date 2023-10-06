Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $14.45 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 343,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,965. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

