Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $24.49 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,954,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after buying an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after buying an additional 503,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.36. 1,382,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,054. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $86.59 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

