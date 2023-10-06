Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,132. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

