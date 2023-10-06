Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,681. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.