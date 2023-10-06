Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 347.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 99,458 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. 472,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,632. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

