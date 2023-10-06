Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,517 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,517 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 10,643,145 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.