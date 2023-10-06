Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,023 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. 543,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

