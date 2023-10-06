Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 868 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

