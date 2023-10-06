HSBC Upgrades Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BZZUY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Buzzi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Buzzi from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Buzzi Price Performance

Buzzi Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $13.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

