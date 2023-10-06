HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of HubSpot worth $61,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total transaction of $4,731,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,088 shares of company stock worth $24,830,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.76.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $13.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.57. The stock had a trading volume of 201,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

