Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Lowered by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $139.87. 335,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.37 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.85.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

